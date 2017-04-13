Hit-and-run driver flees scene of fatal crash in Tallaght

The driver of a car which hit and killed a man in Dublin fled the scene of the crash on foot, gardaí have said.

The deceased, aged in his 30s, was struck by the vehicle at Brookview Close, Tallaght in south Dublin at about 7pm on Thursday. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

In a statement, gardaí said the driver of the car left the scene on foot. He has not been located and investigations are ongoing. The road is currently closed to facilitate a forensic collision examination and the coroner has been notified.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses and have asked anyone with information to contact Tallaght Garda station at (01) 666 6000, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any other station.