Heroin worth €300k seized in Dublin, three men arrested

Three men have been arrested after more than €300,000 worth of heroin was seized in a house in west Dublin on Monday.

The seizure was part of an ongoing intelligence operation that is targeting serious criminal activity in the Dublin area.

The raid was carried out by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Special Crime Task Force.

The men, aged 25, 30 and 34-years-old, were arrested at the scene in Ballyfermot on Monday evening.

Two of the men are in custody at Ballyfermot and Clondalkin Garda stations.

The third man (25), has been released and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.