Herbal cannabis worth almost €0.5m seized in Dublin

Herbal cannabis with a total value reportedly approaching half a million euro was seized in two separate operations in Dublin earlier today.

At Dublin Port this morning, the Revenue’s Customs officers seized 16kg of the cannabis with a street value of about €320,000.

In a routine operation, a container that arrived at the port from Spain, which was said to be carrying mixed goods, was profiled for scanning with a mobile X-ray machine.

Detected and seized

The drugs were detected and seized, and investigations are ongoing.

Meanwhile at Dublin Airport, officers seized 8kg of herbal cannabis, with an estimated value of €160,000.

This consignment was discovered with the assistance of detector dog Scooby in a shipment from Spain.

Investigations are continuing with a view to prosecution.

Any person who has information about drug smuggling is asked to contact Revenue’s Confidential Freephone on 1800 295 295.