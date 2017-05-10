Herbal cannabis worth almost €0.5m seized in Dublin
Customs officers seize 24kg of drug in two operations at Dublin Port and Dublin Airport
Herbal cannabis with a total value reportedly approaching half a million euro was seized in two separate operations in Dublin earlier today.
At Dublin Port this morning, the Revenue’s Customs officers seized 16kg of the cannabis with a street value of about €320,000.
In a routine operation, a container that arrived at the port from Spain, which was said to be carrying mixed goods, was profiled for scanning with a mobile X-ray machine.
Detected and seized
The drugs were detected and seized, and investigations are ongoing.
Meanwhile at Dublin Airport, officers seized 8kg of herbal cannabis, with an estimated value of €160,000.
This consignment was discovered with the assistance of detector dog Scooby in a shipment from Spain.
Investigations are continuing with a view to prosecution.
Any person who has information about drug smuggling is asked to contact Revenue’s Confidential Freephone on 1800 295 295.