Heavy Garda presence as Bandidos launch Limerick chapter

Gardaí are monitoring the activities of a notorious international motorcycle club which has officially initiated its Limerick chapter.

The Bandidos Motorcycle Club has established a base on the outskirts of the city, much to the fear of local residents.

The Limerick chapter of the club - whose motto is ‘We are the people your parents warned you about’ - held a party on the outskirts of Limerick city last weekend after officially being recognised by the worldwide organisation.

The motorcycle gang is feared in other parts of the world due to its criminal associations, and the gang’s main rival has historically been the Hell’s Angels.

On the Bandidos’ official website, photos of the party in Limerick,which was attended by some 200 bikers, were posted online, with congratulatory posts praising the establishment of the group, saying: “Proud Irish brothers showing of the new status as full patch chapter. Well done.”

The Bandidos MC Limerick chapter was officially formed on October 8th after becoming a “full patch chapter”. The patch which aspiring groups strive to earn is a patch bearing a man wearing in sombrero and holding a machete and pistol.

Chief Superintendent Dave Sheahan, head of the Limerick Garda division, confirmed that gardai were “aware of the inauguration of the Limerick chapter of Bandidos and had a plan in place to monitor and prevent any public order issues”.

Chief Supt Sheahan said up to 200 bikers from Limerick and across the country were present as well as a “significant network of their European associates”, including those from Germany and Holland.

One woman was arrested near the scene of the party on the Old Cork Road. She was brought before a special sitting of Kilmallock District Court on Sunday , where she was convicted and fined €150 for possession of a knife under the Firearms & Offensive Weapons Act.

Formed in 1966 in Texas, the Bandidos group is estimated to have 5,000 members in 210 chapters, located in 22 countries.

Outside of Ireland, its criminal involvement has been well documented, with members receiving convictions for murder, drugs, trafficking in stolen money, amongst other offences.