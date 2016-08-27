Handgun and ammunition seized in anti-gangland raid

A handgun and ammunition has been seized by gardaí targeting serious criminal activity in Dublin.

The Russian-made 9mm weapon was found during a targeted search operation in the Botanic Avenue area of Dublin on Friday evening.

No one has been arrested in connection with the discovery.

The find comes after gardaí seized up to €2 million worth of drugs in five separate operations during the week to Thursday, as part of that the force described as an aggressive strike against organised crime.

Ten people in total were arrested across all of the operations.

The drugs seized included heroin, cocaine, ecstasy and cannabis, along with about €80,000 in cash and, in one operation, a military grade Mac 10 machine gun.

Raids on properties on Thursday also saw the confiscation of jewellery worth €30,000 and an Audi A3.

At a briefing on Thursday, officers said the raids represented a blow against organised crime throughout Ireland but specifically on the east coast.

Separate operations targeted Co Louth on Saturday, Castlenock in Dublin on Monday, Finglas in Dublin and Bellewstown, Co Meath on Wednesday and the south inner city on Thursday. Arrests were made in each case.

The Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (DOCB) and the Special Crime Task Force (SCTF) carried out the seizures.