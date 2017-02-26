Gun recovered and three arrested as part of organised-crime crackdown

Three men have been arrested and a gun has been seized in a Garda operation targeting organised crime in Limerick.

The firearm was discovered at the rear of a flat at Main Street, Bruff, Co Limerick, about 34km from Limerick city.

Members of a well-known criminal family from Limerick city, who moved to Bruff some months ago, are being investigated as part of the inquiry.

Gardaí had chased an Audi car from the Ballyclough area to Fr Russell Road in Limerick city.

Three men were in the vehicle when it lost control and crashed into a wall, a Garda source said.

The three men, who are in their 30s, are being questioned at Henry Street and Roxboro Road Garda stations in the city about organised crime.

Gardaí said a vehicle, which was seized during the course of the operation, is being technically examined.

Gardaí have been monitoring the men’s movements for a number of months, sources said.