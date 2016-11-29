Groom punched and kicked wife on wedding night, court hears

A man who kicked and punched his wife in the bridal suite of a hotel on the night of their wedding has avoided being sent to jail.

On Tuesday, Antrim Magistrates Court was told that Kevin Joseph McGrath (28) – whose address was given as Ardnaskea Drive, Coalisland, Co Tyrone, but who had been living in Desertmartin, Co Derry – was drinking from 10am that morning. His barrister said McGrath couldn’t remember anything after the wedding meal ended at 8pm.

Police were called to the White River House Hotel in Toomebridge on Sunday October 2nd.

His wife, Melissa, had fled her room and alerted staff and had to be taken to hospital for treatment, the details of which were not outlined to the court. Staff then confronted McGrath who was “kicked out”.

The court heard that, since being married two months ago, the defendant has not seen his wife or daughter.

Community service

McGrath had previously pleaded guilty to a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm on his wife and was in court for sentencing on Tuesday.

A prosecutor said police attended the hotel at 5am. The new bride told police she had been “scolding” her husband for being sick on the floor and he put his hands on her throat, “hurting her” and causing her to be feel “very scared”.

She told police her husband had kicked and punched her several times and then he went to sleep.

The judge put McGrath on probation for two years to take part in the Building Better Relationships programme and also ordered him to carry out 100 hours of Community Service. He also ordered the defendant to pay £300 compensation to his wife and warned McGrath the sentence was “a direct alternative to immediate custody”.

The judge added: “Most people, no matter how badly they behave, deserve one chance in life”.