Girl (16) dies and two others seriously injured in Waterford crash

A 16-year-old girl has died after the car she was travelling in struck a wall on Wednesday night.

Two other teenage passengers, a girl and a boy both aged 17 years, suffered serious injuries in the incident that occurred on Cliff Road, Newtown in Tramore, Co Waterford at 8.20pm .

The 16-year-old teenager suffered fatal injuries in the incident and was taken to University Hospital Waterford where she died later on Wednesday night. A postmortem of the body is to be arranged.

The other two passengers were also taken to University Hospital Waterford with serious injuries.

The 17-year-old male driver of the car suffered minor injuries and was taken to University Hospital Waterford. No other injuries were reported in the incident.

The road is currently closed to facilitate Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information on the collision to contact them at Tramore Garda station on 051 391 620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any Garda station.