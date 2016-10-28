Gayle Killilea: Tensions with Seán Dunne over payments to ex-wife

Seán Dunne said there were problems in Switzerland in the 2009 and 2010 years and tension with his wife over the size of the payments he was making to his former wife.

Gayle Killilea “wasn’t prepared to sit back” and see his ex-wife rank ahead of her, the bankrupt developer said.

Mr Dunne was declared a bankrupt in 2013 but gave his first interview to the official assignee in bankruptcy, Chris Lehane, in June of this year.

Mr Lehane said the statement of affairs submitted to a US court after the couple had moved there and Mr Dunne had filed for bankruptcy, stated his wife had a $44 million claim against him arising from an agreement they had made. Mr Dunne said he had received legal advice in Switzerland at the time about the agreement.

‘Consensual settlement’

This was a “consensual settlement at a time when Dunne had huge liabilities”, Mr Lehane said.

“In your American statement of affairs, [you] purport to say that there [is] some sort of contractual obligation that should have equality with people who actually lent you money. Did you really believe what you put in your statement of affairs was realistic?” Mr Lehane asked Mr Dunne.

“Well, my statement of affairs was to reflect what my debts were and what my assets were. So yes, I do believe it was correct and realistic to put it down. If you have an issue with it, you are entitled to your point,” Mr Dunne said.

Mr Dunne told Mr Lehane he was receiving $10,000 (€9,175) a month from US property company Mountbrook USA, and €1,000 a month (€918) from Irish property company Ambrako.