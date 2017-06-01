Garda swoop on crime gangs nets €18,000 and vehicles

A pellet gun, €18,000 in cash, a car, van and watches have been seized in raids on organised crime gangs.

Gardaí said several properties were searched in the Ronanstown, Clondalkin, Lucan and Tallaght areas of Dublin as part of a crackdown by the Criminal Assets Bureau.

A BMW, white van and bundles of euro notes were among the items seized.

Gardaí said the gun was a bolt action rifle that fires pellets.

No arrests have been made and investigations are continuing, said the Garda.

– (PA)