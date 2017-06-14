Garda ‘smear campaign’: No direct McCabe claims against Nóirín O’Sullivan

No direct claims have been made to the Charleton tribunal that Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan spread any “nasty comments” about the Garda whistleblower Maurice McCabe, the tribunal has said in its first opening statement.

But a number of people, including journalists, have come forward to allege that the former commissioner Martin Callinan was involved in making negative comments about Sgt McCabe, Diarmaid McGuinness SC, counsel for the tribunal, said.

Mr Callinan vehemently denies the allegations, Mr McGuinness told the tribunal’s chairman, Mr Justice Peter Charleton.

Among the matters the tribunal is investigating are claims that Ms O’Sullivan, Mr Callinan or both directed a smear campaign against Sgt McCabe involving the Garda Síochána press office, as alleged by its former head Supt David Taylor.

The tribunal will have to consider whether, if it finds that such conversations involving Mr Callinan occurred, how Ms O’Sullivan, who worked closely with him, could not have known about her predecessor’s state of mind in relation to Sgt McCabe, Mr McGuinness said.

The tribunal also heard that an error in the creation of computer files in 2013 led to an allegation of child sexual abuse against Sgt McCabe – which the authorities had already decided would not constitute sexual assault, or assault, even if it had occurred – being mistakenly described in a counsellor’s report as involving vaginal and anal digital penetration.

The women who made the original complaint against the sergeant, whom the tribunal identified as Ms D, “never came close” to making any such allegation. The claim she did make became the more serious allegation because the file in which her complaint was recorded had been copied from an earlier file, about a completely different case, whose contents were only partially deleted before it was reused.

The complaint about Sgt McCabe also wrongly included an allegation that the alleged abuser had threatened her father if she said anything.

Ms D alleged that, over Christmas in 1998, when she was six, she had been playing hide-and-seek with others in Sgt McCabe’s home. Sgt McCabe found her, and she ended up with her back to him, bent over a sofa, face down, so that she could not get up, she claimed, with Sgt McCabe pressing himself on her and humping.

In 2006, when Sgt McCabe was asked about the alleged incident, under caution, he denied it had ever occurred. “It is a horrendous allegation. It did not happen,” he said.

The delivery of the opening statement continues. Mr McGuinness said that evidence will have to be heard about all the matters outlined before the tribunal will be in a position to make any findings.