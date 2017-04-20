Garda’s killer was asked to infiltrate IRA, solicitor claims

The man who murdered Garda Tony Golden in October 2015 was asked by gardaí to infiltrate Republican dissidents, his solicitor has claimed.

Speaking to RTÉ’s Prime Time, Paul Tiernan, solicitor for Adrian Crevan Mackin, who also killed himself in the shooting, said his client told him he was advised by gardaí to infiltrate the Real IRA in Portlaoise Prison.

Garda Golden was shot dead by Mackin after agreeing to accompany Mackin’s girlfriend, Siobhán Phillips, to their home to move her belongings.

She had been subjected to a 12-hour beating by Mackin two days earlier.

Garda Golden, a married father of three, escorted Ms Phillips to the property, but when they entered the home, Mackin shot them both, killing Garda Golden and badly injuring Ms Phillips. He then took his own life.

The programme said in January 2015, the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) contacted gardaí to tell them of purchases made by Mackin online.

These included parts for two Glock pistols, three Taurus handguns and a Beretta pistol.

He also purchased sulphuric acid and nitric acid and pentaerythritol, for making bombs.

The FBI also said he had tried to import deadly poison ricin from an undercover agent to kill a social service officer in Northern Ireland.

When they searched his home, gardaí found gun parts and also found threaded pipes with caps, suitable for pipe bombs.

A transcript of the garda interviews that followed showed Mackin had initially responded “no comment” to questioning, but on the fifth interview agreed he had made the purchases.

He denied being a member of the IRA, but on January 18th, he was charged with that offence, though not with possession of weapons.

Mr Tiernan told the programme he found it “very strange” that someone who admitted to possession wasn’t charged with it. He said it was “highly unusual”.

He also said Mackin told him he was advised to infiltrate the Real IRA and was placed in the political wing of Portlaoise, but very soon after he arrived he was expelled.

He was released on bail 10 days after his arrest.

‘No comment’

Gardaí declined to comment on whether Mackin was an informer. The matter is now being investigated by Gsoc.

Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams, who was interviewed for the programme, on Thursday night called for the Dáil to be recalled to allow the Minister for Justice Frances Fitzgerald to be questioned by TDs.

Mr Adams also said that there should be a criminal investigation into the handling of Mackin.

“I have previously written to Minister for Justice Frances Fitzgerald on eight occasions, to the Taoiseach four times, and to GSOC three times, to express my grave concerns regarding this case,” Mr Adams said.

“All of the families affected by this need to have truth about the circumstances of Crevan Mackin’s arrest, questioning, charging and relationship with An Garda Síochána.

“Those responsible must be held accountable and, if necessary, they must face a criminal investigation and possibly charges,” Mr Adams said in a statement issued by Sinn Féin.