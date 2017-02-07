Garda raid on cannabis grow house nets plants worth €250,000
Arrest made after highly sophisticated contraband operation uncovered in Co Carlow
Cannabis plants were at a mature stage of the growth cycle, according to gardaí. File photograph: Getty Images
Gardaí have arrested one man in connection with the discovery of a cannabis grow house.
During the course of the search in Borris, Co Carlow, a highly sophisticated grow house was discovered which had cannabis plants at an advanced stage of growth.
Questioning
The plants have an estimated street value of €250,000.
One man in his twenties was arrested and is being detained at Carlow Garda station under section two of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act.
The house was sealed for a forensic technical examination.