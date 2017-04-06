Garda phone-taping inquiry to publish report today

The report of the Fennelly Commission, which investigated the taping of phone calls at Garda stations over many years, is expected to be published today.

The commission of investigation, headed by the retired Supreme Court judge Nial Fennelly, has also investigated the implications of the recording of calls at Bandon Garda station related to the investigation of the death of the French film producer Sophie Toscan du Plantier, in west Co Cork, in 1996.

The commission will report on how the recording of calls and their discovery were dealt with by what its terms of reference call “the responsible authorities”: Garda management, the Attorney General and the government as a whole.

The lengthy report – it runs to more than 700 pages – was delivered to the Department of the Taoiseach last Friday. It has been examined by the Attorney General, Máire Whelan, who cleared it for publication early this week.

Ms Whelan is also the subject of some of the report’s findings; an interim report, published in 2015, was critical of her actions when the taping came to light, in late 2013. She reported it to the government in March 2014.

Asked about the report in the Dáil on Tuesday, the Taoiseach said, “I expect to publish that report as soon as [Ms Whelan] informs me that I can publish it.”

The Taoiseach also told the Cabinet on Tuesday that the report would be published in the coming days, although The Irish Times understands that he has not circulated it to Ministers, including Minister for Justice Frances Fitzgerald.