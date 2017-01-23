Garda misuse of funds is a ‘legacy issue,’ says Commissioner

Garda Commissioner Noirin O’Sullivan has said the misuse of public money found in an audit of the Garda College in Templemore is a “legacy issue”.

“It’s an internal audit report - something that we identified ourselves - it spans back over 20 years. It’s a legacy issue,” Ms O’Sullivan told RTÉ’s Sean O’Rourke show on Monday.

The Sunday Times reported this week that the audit found serious financial irregularities at Templemore, including public money being spent on entertainment, gifts, clubs and societies.

In one instance the audit found 37 per cent of the college’s laundry expenditure had nothing to do with laundry.

Instead €7,231 was spent on meals and entertainment, €2150 given to the parish clergy and €1,040 given to the golf society.

It also found gardaí held directorships in Garda Sportsfield Ltd, a land-holding company which provided €100,000 to the Garda boat club between 2000 and 2003.

Responding to news of the audit, Ms O’Sullivan said:

“What is very important is that in the internal audit report there are a number of recommendations to bring the practice up to par with today’s practice. Those recommendations are being implemented.

“My information, what I am advised is there is no misappropriation of money or misuse of public moneys - that is very important.

“It is accounting practices that by today’s standards would not be acceptable, but it does span back and they are legacy issues.”