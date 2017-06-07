Garda insists it is capable of swift response to any terror attack

Armed police in Dublin would be able to deal with a terrorist incident within eight minutes as happened in London on Saturday, the Garda has said.

Security forces in the British capital won praise for their swift response to the rampage by three radical Islamists in the London Bridge and Borough Market areas.

All three killers were shot dead within eight minutes, an intervention likely to have saved many more lives after seven were killed.

Asked if gardaí could reassure the public that police would be capable of a similar response in Ireland, Deputy Commissioner for Policing and Security John Twomey revealed that a paper exercise performed on Sunday evening predicted similar results to that in London.

Similar time

“We did a paper exercise to see what our response capacity would have been at the same time of the incident in London, and we are happy that we would have had nine armed units in the vicinity of Dublin city centre, and we are happy that our response would have been in a similar time with that in the UK,” he said.

Speaking at a meeting of the International Association of Chiefs of Police in Dublin on Wednesday, Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan confirmed that Armed Support Units, unveiled last year in response to gangland violence, are to be expanded by a third within the next two weeks.

“By June 22nd, we will have increased the capacity of the Armed Support Unit by one third. So in other words we will have an additional 20 people going into that unit,” she said.

The Commissioner added that a competition is currently under way to further strengthen the unit nationwide, and said a series of live training exercises are planned for later this month as well as more “visible, overt armed patrols” in Dublin.

Concerns

She also appealed to those within Muslim communities to come forward to gardaí with information if they have any concerns about anyone.

“It’s an opportunity as well to appeal to anybody that has any concerns, let it be about family members, individuals in their communities or neighbours, they can come forward to An Garda Síochána in confidence, they can share that information or their concerns and they will be dealt with sensitively.”

Meanwhile, the Association of Garda Segreants and Inspectors (AGSI) has warned unarmed gardai are not being properly trained to deal with a terror threat.

Association president Antoinette Cunningham said the first officers on the scene in London last Saturday night were unarmed police, but that had received training and knew what to do.

“Our members have not been trained. There is a deficiency in our training. I’m not sure of our capability to deal with a terrorist attack,” she told RTÉ’s Today with Sean O’Rourke show on Wednesday.

Ms Cunningham called for a more integrated approach to training. “Clearly there is a gap.

“When everyone else is running away from an incident, we’re running towards it.”

On the issue of resources, she said that any resources were not ‘additional’ but had been diverted from elsewhere.

Ms Cunningham was particularly concerned about the reduction of community policing. “The decimation of these units is a grave error.”

When asked about the cultural outreach of the force, she said that the Racial, Intercultural and Diversity office was a huge success. “There has been progress, but we’re not yet where we need to be.”