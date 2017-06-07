Garda insists it can respond quickly to any terror attack

Gardaí have carried out a “paper exercise” which suggests armed police in Dublin would be able to deal with a terrorist incident within eight minutes, as happened in London on Saturday, a senior member of the force has said.

Security forces in the British capital were praised for their rapid response to the rampage by three men in the London Bridge and Borough Market areas. All three were shot dead within eight minutes of police being notified of the attack, which left seven people dead.

Asked if he could reassure the public that gardaí would be capable of a similar response, Deputy Commissioner John Twomey said he believed so.

“We did a paper exercise to see what our response capacity would have been at the same time of the incident in London, and we are happy that we would have had nine armed units in the vicinity of Dublin city centre, and we are happy that our response would have been in a similar time with that in the UK,” he said.

Armed Support Units

Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan confirmed that Armed Support Units, unveiled last year in response to growing gangland violence, are to be expanded by a third before the end of the month.

“By June 22nd, we will have increased the capacity of the Armed Support Unit by one third. So in other words we will have an additional 20 people going into that unit,” she said at a meeting of the International Association of Chiefs of Police in Dublin.

Ms O’Sullivan said a competition was under way to further strengthen the unit nationwide, and that a series of live training exercises were planned for later this month as well as more “visible, overt armed patrols” in Dublin.

“We shouldn’t be afraid of that, that’s to make sure the public are safe,” she said.

‘Monitored very closely’

Regarding the involvement of Rachid Redouane, who spent time in Ireland, in the attack, Ms O’Sullivan said gardaí were in touch with intelligence and law enforcement counterparts in the UK within an hour of the incident and were aware Redouane had spent time in Ireland within two hours.

She said gardaí were satisfied that there was “no link to terrorism in this country” but confirmed that people who associated with Redouane were “being monitored very closely”, with one detained in Wexford.

Ms O’Sullivan also appealed to those within Muslim communities to come forward, in confidence, to gardaí with information should they have concerns about anyone.

She said recruitment to the Garda must continue at pace to ensure the force’s rapid response capabilities are maintained and improved, citing a need to undo cuts made to specialised units in recent years.