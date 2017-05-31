Garda in discussions with Revenue about whether Templemore is tax compliant

The Garda are in discussions with Revenue about whether Templemore garda college is tax compliant.

Joseph Nugent,the garda’s chief administrative officer, said there are five tax numbers for the college. The Gardaí, Sportsfield, the restaurant, the shop and the bar have individual numbers.

Mr Nugent said the force is in discussions with Revenue about the four related to the college.

He was giving evidence at the Public Accounts Committee on Wednesday.

Earlier, the committee heard Gardaí found no evidence that individual members of the force benefited personally from the financial irregularities at Templemore.

Niall Kelly, the civilian head of the Garda’s internal audit unit, said there was “probably waste of public funds” but there was no personal gain by members of the force.

Asked about whether he compared the issues at the college to the financial scandal at the charity Console, Mr Kelly said that was hearsay that he could not recall making.

This allegation was contained in a letter from Garda’s executive director of finance Michael Culhane in February 2017.

Mr Culhane told the committee such claim was reported to him by someone who overheard Mr Kelly on the telephone.

Plain view

The Garda’s civilian head of human resources John Barrett said the practices in Templemore operated in plain view contrary to the blue book.

Asked by Social Democrat TD Catherine Murphy whether the scandal could happen again, Mr Barrett said he was a “relative newcomer to the public sector” and compared it with his time in the private sector.

“For 30 years working largely in American multinationals, this could never happen. The internal audit organisation would normally be one, which would be given absolute co-operation and there would be no suggestion that reports of the order done in 2006, 2008, 2010 would be denied to internal audit,” he said.

“That could not happen in my experience but it happened here.”

The fact that the Garda head of internal audit had not been made aware of past issues with the Garda college “sharpened my antennae to the prospect that perhaps there wasn’t a great anxiety to deal with these matters,” Mr Barrett told the Kildare North TD.

Ms Murphy put it to the Garda HR manager that his decision to send himself a report on the financial irregularities at the college by registered mail appeared to be a “self-protection mechanism”.

Alleged smear campaign

In response, Mr Barrett referred to the recent newspaper reports about Garda records and mobile phones not surviving in relation to the alleged smear campaign against whistleblower Sergeant Maurice McCabe.

“I was very conscious of the fact that what I was dealing with here was well known, understood for a number of years and the curiosity in my mind was: why was not this dealt with expeditiously?” he said.

The sums of money involved were “material”, he said, amounting to €12.4 million of taxpayers’ money from 2004 to 2014 that was “co-mingled” with cash receipts from other activities that were hard to quantify.

Mr Barrett said that “one of the things that stuck with me” was the number of bank accounts at the college compared with the handful of accounts that existed at the Defence Forces.

He referred to past remarks made by Michael Howard, the former chair of the Garda audit committee who is also a former secretary general of the Department of Defence.

Mr Howard told the committee that the number of Garda bank accounts was “staggering . . . out of all proportion” in comparison with the Defence Forces.