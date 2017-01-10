Garda fined more than €16,000 for corruption

One member of An Garda Síochána was fined more than €16,000 in 2015 for disobeying orders and engaging in corrupt or improper practice.

The fine was the largest imposed on a member of the force during the year, when a total of 167 gardaí were reprimanded after being found to be in breach of internal Garda discipline.

Details released in response to a Garda Freedom of Information request show the total monetary penalty imposed in 2015 was €71,934.

Last year, 130 members of the force were fined a total of €40,565 for breaches of discipline, bring the total fines imposed since 2012 to €316,296.

The highest fine imposed in 2016 was €4,245.

Eight gardaí were suspended from duty last year for a range of different reasons, all of which are under criminal investigation. One resigned, one was reinstated and six cases are ongoing.

No member of the force was dismissed in 2016.

There were 12,816 gardaí of all ranks employed at the end of 2015.