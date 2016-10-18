Garda dispute ‘could lead to court cases being struck out’

The garda industrial action could lead to some court cases being struck out on grounds that sergeants won’t be availble to present evidence on strike dates, a senior barrister has warned.

Sean Gillane SC also suggested there could be legal consequences for gardaí who failed to attend court hearings to which they had been summoned.

“A witness order is a command from the court to attend on the day of trial and on any adjourned dates so I think any guard who would ignore a witness order would be on very thin ice.”

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Mr Gillane said: “Garda attendance is absolutely vital to court cases even in a time of no industrial action we depend largely on the flexibility and cooperation of An Garda Síochána both rank and file and guards at sergeant and inspector level.

“The threatened industrial action, and it’s important not to over state it or panic but it certainly it has potential for very serious disruption of the running of court business.

“Guards who are giving evidence in cases would be the subject of witness orders or witness summonses so in that sense a guard is no different from any other citizen; that’s an order requiring a guard to attend, that will trump any industrial action.”

Mr Gillane said there were a large number of instances where the absence of gardaí could affect court proceedings.

“For example, having a case where the garda attends as a witness but where the armed escort required to bring the accused to court isn’t there to do so, there’s huge potential for trouble.

“One of the areas of concern that you might have is that in the district court the first appearance of an accused is largely governed by what’s called certificate evidence, which is evidence of arrest, charge and caution of an accused. Since 1997 that has been presented to the court by a sergeant, and if sergeants aren’t going to be there to do that it could mean that cases that are intended to be initiated on any given day may have to be struck out.

“The courts have been flexible in the past,” hea added. “It’s important not to panic, but there’s no doubt this will be a cause of serious disruption.”

Bill Roche Professor of Industrial Relations at UCD described the garda and teacher disputes as a serious threat to the Government’s public pay policy.

“Each of the two disputes has its own specific concerns but what they amount to is pretty much a frontal challenge to the Lansdowne Road Agreement,” he said.

“Up to now, the Government has been trying to approach this issue through Plan A - which has been to try to arrive at deals with groups outside the Lansdowne Road process with a view to trying to shore up the Lansdowne process... but that now has run into very serious difficulties.

“Were the Government to be seen to back down in either of these cases then the Lansdowne Road framework would simply unravel.”