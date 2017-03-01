Garda confirms investigation into ‘Grace’ cases

The Garda confirmed that a large investigation was ongoing into the case of ‘Grace’ and a number of vulnerable people at the centre of the two HSE reports.

The criminal investigation into the ‘Grace’ cases began in Thomastown, Co Kilkenny, in 2010 as a result of disclosures made by a HSE social worker.

At the time “possible sexual abuse, emotional abuse and neglect, by her foster parents, of a 26-year old vulnerable female, in the care of the HSE” was alleged by the social worker, the Garda said.

Who is "Grace"? "Grace", an intellectually disabled woman, was in a foster home full-time as of 1989. By 1996, a claim of sexual abuse involving another resident was received. She was to be removed but this was overturned after an appeal by the foster parents. She was also allegedly defrauded of money. In 2009, she was moved to a residential placement.

A file was submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions in November 2012, and a wider investigation into the alleged abuse of ‘Grace’ and others in the same foster home was begun headed by a chief superintendent in the Kilkenny-Carlow Garda division.

Garda files

That investigation remains ongoing, though a number of Garda files arising from parts of the wider inquiry have been submitted to the DPP.

In a statement to The Irish Times the Garda said its investigation of offences against vulnerable people had changed considerably in recent years.

It added the “biggest development” had been the establishment by Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan of the Garda Protective Services Bureau.

This it described as “a specialist team dedicated to making sure each and every complaint relating to child protection and sexual violence is thoroughly and sensitively investigated”.