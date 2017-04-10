Garda Commissioner will ‘feel the brunt’ of Agsi members

Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors president Antoinette Cunningham has said Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan will feel the brunt of the frustration the association’s members over recent events.

“It will be the first time we will address the Commissioner about recent revelations. She will have to hear those remarks made directly to her,” Ms Cunningham said on RTÉ radio.

She said nothing has changed within the force following recent revelations about the misreporting of breath tests and wrongful convictions.

On being asked if she felt sympathy for people wrongly convicted, she responded “when a person is wrongly convicted in court, of course we have to be sorry”.

Ms Cunningham added that there were cultural issue within an garda siochana that needed to be addressed.

Agsi deputy general secretary Donal Smyth said that there has to be an honesty about resources within an garda siochana.

The Association’s annual conference begins in Killarney on Monday and is due to hear strong criticism of Ms O’Sullivan for her recent comments about gardaí at the Oireachtas Justice Committee.

Mr Smyth told Newstalk Breakfast “this is when we get our chance to address the Commissioner and make her aware of issues of concern to us.”

The AGSI has published a Red C public attitudes survey which it says shows that contrary to Government claims, over three quarters of the public support their decision to withdraw their labour last year.