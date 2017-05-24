Garda Commissioner urges vigilance but has no specific intelligence of an attack

Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan has urged people to be vigilant and exercise patience in the face of additional security in the wake of the Manchester terror attack.

Speaking during a visit to the Fusion and Acorn youth diversion projects in Co Offaly, she said our thoughts and prayers were very much with the families of people who had been injured and deceased and people who were still looking for their loved ones.

She said it was really important to remember that while an attack in Ireland was possible, it was not likely.

“That means that we have no specific intelligence in relation to an attack here. Nevertheless we have to be conscious of what has happened in Manchester, what has happened in London, what has happened in Paris, Nice, Berlin.

“What I would encourage people to do is increase their vigilance, increase their awareness, particularly with events where people will be congregating in the coming weeks and months, and to co-operate with security personnel and the event organisers.

“For example, going into venues, there might be additional searches but just be patient. Also to be vigilant and aware. Garda members will be out and they will be present. If there are people with any concerns, no matter how small they are, bring them to members of An Garda Síochána who will be present at these events, or indeed ring any Garda station. Those matters will be dealt with, they will be taken seriously and our focus is on making sure communities are safe and that we prevent attacks like this from happening as far as is humanly possible.

“The unfortunate reality is that an attack like this can happen anywhere, so that is why we really have to remain vigilant, we have to remain aware,” she added.