Garda Commissioner to order all gardaí to turn up for work on Friday

Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan is to issue an order later on Tuesday to all Garda members to turn up for work on Friday, when a mass withdrawal of service is planned.

In a move that will greatly increase tensions in the Garda pay dispute row, Ms O’Sullivan is ordering those whose shift falls on Friday to be present for work.

But she is also planning to cancel all rest days and all leave, meaning every member of the Garda will be ordered to be present at their posts and Garda stations on Friday.

The Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) and the Garda Representative Association (GRA) are planning a withdrawal of service action on Friday for 24 hours from 7am.

It will be repeated for each of the Fridays of this month, after talks between the associations and the Department of Justice broke down at the weekend without resolution.

However, it is understood both Minister for Justice Frances Fitzgerald and Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe will meet with the GRA and the AGSI on Tuesday evening.

The AGSI is still considering an offer for small additional payments and rent allowance to be rolled into salary, which would push higher overtime rates and pensions. However, the GRA has already rejected the deal.

Contingency plan

Management sources said, given the GRA’s rejection of the deal, senior officers now needed to know who was available for work on Friday so a contingency plan could be put in place.

This was vital, the sources said, because there were almost 12,500 AGSI and GRA members combined in a Garda force of just under 13,000.

The senior management sources said when the order to all Garda members to be in work on Friday is sent out later on Tuesday, they will be told to report to their senior officers and inform them whether they will be in work.

“The commissioner has given AGSI and the GRA plenty of time to negotiate now she needs to put that contingency plan in place, and this order has to be part of that process.”

The decision to send out the order emerged after talks involving about 250 senior officers at the Garda Westmanstown club in west Dublin concluded at lunchtime on Tuesday, several hours earlier than expected.