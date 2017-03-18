Garda believe father of three young children stabbed by friend

A man was set to appear in court as early as today in connection with the fatal stabbing of his friend on Thursday evening in Dublin.

Mark Richardson (46) was stabbed in the upper body at his home on Harmonstown Road, Artane, north Dublin, at about 7.30pm.

Gardaí believe the deceased and a friend were in the rented house drinking when a row ensued and Mr Richardson was fatally stabbed.

He was a father of three children; an eight-year-old girl and two boys aged two and five.

Along with his partner and children, he had spent time last year living in emergency accommodation on Dublin 1’s Mountjoy Square.

The family had been featured in The Irish Times last month in reports highlighting the plight of those forced into emergency accommodation.

Called ambulance

The only other person in the house where he was stabbed on Thursday night was arrested when gardaí arrived at the scene. He has been in custody in Clontarf Garda station since the incident.

While neighbours heard a row before Mr Richardson was stabbed, it was the suspect for the killing who rang for an ambulance.

However, while Mr Richardson was taken by ambulance to nearby Beaumont Hospital, efforts to save him were not successful.

The house where the stabbing occurred was sealed off and has undergone examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

The suspect was being questioned under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. He can be questioned for a period of 24 hours, with breaks to sleep overnight, meals and rest.