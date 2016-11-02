Garda associations to attend Labour Court hearing this afternoon

The Garda Representative Association (GRA) and the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) are due to attend a Labour Court hearing at 2.30pm in what is likely to be the final chance to avert the unprecedented industrial action on Friday.

Gardaí are planning to strike for 24 hours on each of the four Fridays in November as part of a dispute over wages and access to industrial relations mechanisms.

The president of the AGSI on Wednesday morning said any damage caused to the relationship between gardaí and the public as a result of the dispute would be “very regrettable”.

Speaking ahead of the Labour Court hearing, Antoinette Cunningham said gardaí enjoyed a “very good” relationship with the public.

“I think it’s regrettable that we find ourselves in the situation that we are in. Gardaí have a very good relationship and always have had with the public and anything that would be done to damage that would be very regrettable,” she said, speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

“I’m in a process trying to find a resolution to this very very difficult issue. I will remain committed to that process for the next 48 hours to do everything possible on behalf of members of AGSI to find a resolution,” she said.

Ms Cunningham said trying to negotiate a resolution is the focus of the association over the next 48 hours: “that’s where our energies are at this point”.

Authority

Both groups have rejected pay proposals put forward by the Government in recent days in an attempt to resolve the dispute and Ministers have urged them defer the planned strikes pending the Labour Court hearing.

Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan has ordered all members of the force not to take part in the planned strikes and warned protests over pay could “irreparably compromise” the Garda’s authority to police the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an unprecedented intervention in the dispute between gardaí and the Government, Ms O’Sullivan urged those under her command to think of the long-term consequences for Ireland.

She said State security was at risk if Garda members withdrew their service.

Ms Cunningham declined to answer specific questions on what exactly the consequences would be for gardaí who do not report for work on Friday and said it is up for individual members to make their decision.

AGSI members are “fully aware of the consequences” if they choose to go ahead with the strike, she said.

When asked if striking gardaí would have pay docked, she said “if those matters do happen, then of course we would consult with our legal team and our advisers in relation to how to manage those then. But at this point, to be putting energies into that kind of thing would be wrong”.

On the issue of whether gardaí may be liable for damages resulting from the withdrawal of labour, she again said if that issue arises, the AGSI “will discuss afterwards with our legal team”.

She said “contingency planning” for any strike action and issues surrounding “who will answer the phone” if a member of the public called the gardaí were issues for Garda management and the Government to address.