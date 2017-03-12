Garda appeal after woman (30) goes missing in Dublin

Gardai are appealing to the public for assistance in their search for a woman who has been reported missing.

Nuchara O’Dowd (30), Ballinteer, Dublin 16, was last seen in Drumcondra, north Dublin, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

From Thailand, the mother of two was last seen after on Drumcondra Road after leaving work.

Gardai said they were concerned for the missing woman’s welfare, as was her family.

Ms O’Neill is described as being 5’2’’ in height and of slight build with long black hair and brown eyes.

She was believed to be wearing jeans when last seen, along with navy blue three-quarter length fitted coat and black Adidas runners with white soles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda station at (01) 6668600 or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666111.