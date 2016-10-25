Gardaí warn of break-ins as days begin to shorten

Almost one in every three burglaries involves a break-in through the front door, new data from the Garda has shown.

Nearly half of burglaries (46 per cent) take place between 5pm and 11pm and as the days begin to get shorter, the Garda is advising people to make sure their homes look occupied.

“Use timer switches to turn on lights, lock all doors and windows, store keys away from windows and letterboxes, and use your alarm. Lock up and light up,” says Sgt Kelvin Courtney of the National Crime Prevention Unit.

“Taking these simple steps will lessen a home’s vulnerability, deter burglars and protect homes.”

The figures, which are based on an analysis of burglaries from July 2015 to June 2016, show jewellery and cash remain the most common items stolen, with €600 being the average value of goods taken.

Computers, mobile phones, TVs and games consoles are also among the top items stolen.

The ‘fishing’ of car keys through a letterbox by burglars also remains a problem, particularly in Dublin, with 75 per cent of the 163 cases reports taking place in the region.

Along with breaking-in through the front door (29 per cent), burglars also commonly target back doors (26 per cent), back windows (24 per cent) and front windows (8 per cent).

One in five cases involving a burglar gaining access through an unsecured door or window, with most burglars using their own body to break-in.

“Burglaries have traditionally risen during the longer winter nights. Locking up and lighting up over the coming months could be the difference between making your home safe and making your home vulnerable. It’s as simple as that,” Sgt Courtney said.