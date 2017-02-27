Gardaí to provide update on death of farmer (90) in isolated home

Gardaí are expected to outline the next step in their investigation into the suspicious death of a 90-year- old man in Co Waterford at the weekend when they hold a press briefing on Monday following the completion of a postmortem last night.

Senior gardaí were remaining tight-lipped last night following the completion of the postmortem by assistant State Pathologist, Dr Margaret Bolster on the body of retired farmer, Paddy Lyons from Ballysaggart near Lismore in West Waterford.

It is expected gardaí will give an indication of the course the investigation will take during the briefing as well as issuing an appeal for anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the Ballysaggart area on Friday evening and Saturday to contact them.

Mr Lyons, who lived alone in a cottage some 400 metres down a laneway off the main road between Ballysaggart and Araglin, about one kilometre from Ballysagggart village, was found around 5pm on Saturday by a neighbour who also acted as his home help.

The woman raised the alarm after finding Mr Lyons slumped in a chair and the emergency services were called but bachelor was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí cordoned off the cottage after noticing some marks on the deceased and what appeared to be evidence of a break-in at the house.

It is understood the woman had become concerned after Mr Lyons, who was a regular attendee at funerals in the small village, had failed to attend at the funeral on Saturday morning of local woman who died on Wednesday.

Following the discovery of Mr Lyons’s body, gardaí under Supt Mick Lacey of Dungarvan Garda Station requested the services of the State Pathologist’s Office and officers from the Garda Technical Bureau travelled from Dublin to carry out a forensic examination of the scene.

Dr Bolster carried out a preliminary examination of Mr Lyons’s body at the scene early yesterday afternoon before his remains were removed to University Hospital Waterford for a full postmortem.

ADVERTISEMENT

Garda technical experts were yesterday examining the house including a broken lock for clues and they also began carrying out door-to-door inquiries to see if anyone had notice anything suspicious in the area. From this they established that Mr Lyons was last seen alive around 4.30pm on Friday.

It is understood that Mr Lyons had been the victim of a burglary over ten years ago when a man posing as a member of An Garda Síochána called to him and stole money and although gardaí arrested and questioned a suspect, no one was ever charged with the offence.

Local Fine Gael Cllr Declan Doocey told The Irish Times the local community in Ballysaggart and Lismore was just coming to terms with the tragedy even though the exact circumstances of Mr Lyons’s death were still not fully known.

“We can’t say what exactly happened yet as it started to filter through yesterday afternoon and last night but it was only this morning that it really began to sink in. Prayers were said for him at Mass,” said Cllr Doocey.

“I’m on the other side of Lismore town but I knew Paddy well, he was a personal friend of mine, he was a humble, modest man, a real gentleman, he was the old stock from a decent family, he lived on his own but his neighbours and his cousins were very good to him,” he said.

“I used to meet him on a weekly basis in Lismore. He was very interested in current affairs and sport and we would always have a good old chat so I’m a bit upset myself at the news. Hopefully the gardaí will be able to establish what exactly happened to him but it’s very sad.”