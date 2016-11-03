Gardaí to provide significant policing cover on strike day

Rank and file gardai have decided to provide significant policing cover tomorrow when a planned strike is set to take place.

In a move that considerably eases pressure on the Government and senior Garda management, the Garda Representative Association has now urged many of its members to turn up for work after all.

Without the concession the Republic was facing a policing crisis tomorrow as senior Garda management was planning to use 300 Garda officers and 950 students with no experience to police the country.

The cover provided is so comprehensive it means the security of the State will not be compromised, that key facilities requiring a Garda presence such as airports will be unaffected and that significant policing resources will be available for any policing situation that arises during the day.

However the GRA’s wider withdrawal of service is still going ahead, including gardai on the beat, It is unclear if the AGSI will follow suit in terms of cover.

Frances Fitzgerald appeal

Meanwhile Tanaiste Frances Fitzgerald has appealed to the Garda representative groups not to go ahead with Friday’s strike.

“I would still, at this point, appeal to both organisations to pull back from the brink,’’ she said.

“I would ask them to stand back and suspend tomorrow’s action to allow the time and the space for the Labour Court to continue to do its work.’’

She said the court was the highest arbitration in the land.

“All of the various mechanisms of industrial relations have been made available to An Garda Siochana,’’ she added.

She told the Dail on Thursday the Garda Representative Association (GRA) had agreed a ballot would take place and that should be given time.

Ms Fitzgerald said Garda Commissioner Noirin O’Sullivan and the force had, at all times, been considering contingency plans. The GRA had said it would co-operate with the commissioner so emergencies could be responded to, she added.

“But let us be clear, if 12,800 gardai go on strike, there is no contingency plan that can replace that number,’’ she added.

“We are talking about essential services, keeping our airports and ports open, we are talking about commerce continuing and responses being made to serious and urgent 999 calls and emergency situations,’’ she added.

Fianna Fail justice spokesman Jim O’Callaghan said the country and its people were entering unchartered territory. People should not be put in a position where they might find themselves without the protection of An Garda Siochana.

He accused the Government of managing the dispute incompetently. “You allowed a Mexican standoff to develop between the Garda associations and the Government,’’ he added. He said the Government had allowed an industrial dispute become a national crisis.

Courts cover

The Courts service has said unless people see notices to the contrary - they should assume their court date stands for tomorrow.

Large number of units

Members of the GRA and the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) had planned to completely withdraw their service, across the Garda, tomorrow in the first of four Fridays of action, a strike in all but name, in November in a row over pay.

An order from Garda Commissioner Noirin O’Sullivan that all Garda members must be present in work was also completely ignored, with Agsi and GRA members informing their superior officers they would not be reporting for duty.

However, pressure has now been significantly eased after the GRA announced it was urging its members attached to a large number of units to turn up for duty. They include.

- Emergency Response Unit

- Regional Support Unit

- Garda Technical Bureau [Mapping, Fingerprints, Ballistics and Photographic Sections]

- Critical Incident/Major Emergency response capabilities

- Communications Rooms

- Protection & Escort Personnel/Units

- National Surveillance Unit

- Static Protection Posts

- Special Detective Unit

- Intelligence Sections

- Witness Security Programme Unit

- VIP protection

- Garda Drugs Organised Crime Bureau

- Special Dedicated Embassy Patrols

- Immigration Units

- Forensic Collision Investigators

- Attend to prosecutions in court

- Student and Probationer Gardaí

Announcing the move, GRA general secretary Pat Ennis said: “The government failed to make effective contingency plans despite five weeks’ warning of withdrawal of services by gardaí. The recent negotiation process was unnecessarily protracted.

“The GRA has engaged throughout in a responsible problem-solving manner. This government has perilously gambled with public safety in its treatment of our members.

“History shows that Gardaí put their lives on the line to protect the public. To this end, we are doing everything we can to ensure that the risk to the public is contained.”

The GRA had earlier this morning sent a circular to its 10,500 members stating that the decision to take industrial action “still stands”.

The GRA went before the Labour Court last night to present its case having agreed earlier in the evening to put to its members any recommendation that eventually comes from the court.

However, it added that Government offers to date of additional payments for pre shift briefings and the rolling into Garda salaries of a €4,000 annual rent allowance, which would bring positive knock-on for higher rates of overtime and premium payments, were not enough.

It said a “substantial” pay increase was required in order for the dispute to be resolved.

The AGSI is due to go before the Labour Court later today to present its case but the GRA has already said the court has informed its leaders there is not sufficient time before the planned action starts at 7am tomorrow to study the Garda bodies’ claims and to make a recommendation.

That has prompted Tánaiste and Minister for Justice Frances Fitzgerald to call on the GRA and Agsi to call off tomorrow’s action and allow the Labour Court time to study their cases and make a recommendation to resolve the dispute.

The GRA has called a media briefing for 12.30pm in Dublin, raising hopes that the action may be called off. However, the message sent to all of its members at about 10am throws that optimism into doubt.

The message, from GRA president Ciaran O’Neill, explained the leadership of the organisation had presented their case for pay restoration to the Labour Court in a hearing concluding at 11.45pm.

“The court indicated that a recommendation is not likely to be made before this coming Friday,” it added.

“Nothing has changed in respect of the conference decision in Tullamore on September 28th. Decision of conference still stands in respect of industrial action.”

That decision related to the plans to withdraw service for 24 hours from 7am on the four Fridays of November.

However, just before its press conference was due to begin, it sent out a statement asking its members attached to the main units in the force to report for duty on the day.