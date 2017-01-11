Gardaí thought man was ‘playing dead’ to avoid arrest – inquest

The family of a man thought to be “playing dead” when gardaí arrested him has asked for legal representation at his inquest.

The family of Damien Taylor (34) called the Garda because the man, who had a drug problem, was causing a disturbance in their home at Kindlestown Park, Greystones, Co Wicklow.

An inquest into his death at Dublin Coroner’s Court heard evidence of disturbing and threatening behaviour at the family home on March 22nd, 2015.

Mr Taylor had been arrested two nights previously and a garda gave evidence that he had “played dead” on that occasion, appearing docile but becoming violent when approached by gardaí.

The court heard gardaí were called to the house at 10.35pm on March 22nd as the man was attempting to take his own life.

His brother Justin Taylor described his efforts to stop him and was restraining his brother in the front garden when gardaí arrived.

“When the guards arrived he went limp and we all thought he was playing dead. He’d done it before to avoid arrest,” Justin Taylor said.

‘Went limp’

Garda Declan Byrne said Damien Taylor was lying on his stomach with his head to one side. His brother asked for help, saying he could not hold him any longer.

“Justin said he only went limp when gardaí pulled up outside,” Garda Byrne said. “I was not taking any chances with him in case he was playing dead as he’d done previously.”

Gardaí arrested Damien Taylor, placed handcuffs on him and carried him to a van. “He did not respond when we informed him of the arrest. We carried him up the steps. He was a dead weight.”

The garda said he became concerned. “I got a bad feeling, I said, ‘I don’t think he’s acting’,” Garda Byrne told the court. He sought help from a first responder who lived across the road.

From the public gallery, Damien Taylor’s brother Eamonn Taylor asked what Garda protocol is in such situations. Garda Byrne replied that every situation is different.

Eamonn Taylor asked why gardaí were not concerned for his brother when they got no response from him and Garda Byrne outlined his previous experience with Damien Taylor.

The matter was investigated by the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission and a representative was due to give evidence.

However, the family asked for legal representation and the coroner, Dr Myra Cullinane, adjourned the inquest to accommodate the family’s request.