Gardaí Taser man during hostage situation at house in Cork

Armed gardaí had to smash in a door and use a Taser to overpower a man holding members of his family hostage in Cork city early this morning.

Armed members of the Regional Support Unit forced their way into a house at St Mary’s Place off Cathedral Road shortly before 9am following a three-and-a-half-hour stand-off.

The alarm had been raised at about 5.30am when a woman called gardaí to alert them that her partner was holding his family hostage in the house.

The man had told his partner that gardaí were going to confront a horror scene when they arrived at the house as he was going to harm his brother, his mother and his mother’s partner.

Gardaí arrived at the scene and a trained negotiator sought to engage with the man, who in his late 30s and known to gardaí. The negotiations failed to resolve the situation.

Shortly before 9am, gardaí decided to make “a hard entry” and armed members of the Regional Support Unit smashed down the front door of the property.

The man had barricaded himself upstairs with his family but during discussions he agreed to release his mother - a woman in her late 50s - and she was brought to safety.

The man refused to release the other two hostages and began throwing gas cylinders and dumbbells down the stairs at members of the Regional Support Unit.

Gardaí made their way up the stairs and used a Taser to subdue and arrest the man who was then assessed at the scene by a doctor as to whether he needed hospitalisation.

The three hostages - the man’s mother, her partner and the man’s brother who is in his 30s - all suffered non-life threatening cut wounds and were taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital.