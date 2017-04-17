Gardaí suffer facial injuries and broken wrist in Dublin attack

Two gardaí were injured after they were attacked in Finglas in Dublin on Monday morning.

A female garda suffered a fractured wrist and a male garda received facial injuries during the incident in Aylward Green about 1.50am.

A garda spokesman said the two officers were approached by a number of men and one man assaulted both gardaí.

The injured gardaí were taken to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown.

Two men in their 20s have been arrested in connection with the incident and will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Monday morning.

It is the second garda attack in 24 hours.

Two gardaí were hospitalised after being savagely attacked in Claremorris, Co Mayo, in the early hours of Easter Sunday morning.

The officers, one a woman, were set upon at Kilcolman Rd in the town after responding to an earlier incident in the area.

Both gardaí were treated in Mayo University Hospital, Castlebar, but were released later.

A spokesman for the Mayo Garda Division said the attacks were particularly serious and prolonged.

He added that three men had set upon the male officer and that the attack had continued on the main road resulting in traffic being blocked.

Three male suspects were later arrested and brought to Castlebar and Westport Garda stations where they are being held under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.