Gardaí seize more than €60,000 in cash during searches

Gardaí have seized more than €60,000 in cash along with documentation, mobile phones and an Audi during searches carried out across Dublin on Thursday.

The items were seized as part of ongoing investigations targeting a west-Dublin based crime group by the Criminal Assets Bureau (Cab).

The searches carried out by Cab, who were assisted by local garda detective units, were conducted at a number of residential and business premises including a solicitor’s office, an accountant’s office and a car garage.

The Audi, which was seized under the recently amended proceeds of crime legislation, is valued at between €30,000 to €40,000.

No arrests were made during the searches.