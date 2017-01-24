Gardaí seize large cache of guns belonging to criminal gang

Gardai have made one of the most significant seizures of firearms in the State for many years at an industrial estate in west Dublin with the weapons believed to be linked to organised criminals.

At least one AK47 and almost 15 handguns were found in an industrial estate in Rathcoole, Co Dublin, earlier today.

The firearms, like the €35 million cannabis seizure at Dublin Port last Friday, are being linked to the gang headed by Christy Kinahan.

The operation that resulted in the seizure of the firearms was led by Det Supt Tony Howard of the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.

The firearms were expected to be put on display later today when the full extent of haul will be become clear.

More to follow.