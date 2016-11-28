Gardaí seize large amount of drugs in Co Westmeath

A man has been arrested after gardaí saized more than €100,000 worth of cocaine and cannabis in Co Westmeath.

Gardaí from the Special Crime Task Force & Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau discovered cannabis resin, or hash, was an street value of about €60,000 and cocaine with a value of about €70,000 during a search of a house in Gortumblo, Rochfortbridge.

A man (37) was arrested and taken to Mullingar Garda station.