Gardaí seize cannabis plants worth estimated €200,000
Four men arrested after searches in Castlebar, Nenagh and Dundalk
Cannabis plants discovered during searches by gardaí
Gardaíhave arrested four men following a seizure of an estimated €200,000 of cannabis plants.
Gardaí discovered the plants after carrying out searches in Castlebar, Co Mayo, Nenagh, Co Tipperary, and Dundalk, Co Louth.
The men aged between 29 and 45 have been detained at various Garda stations under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.