Gardaí seize cannabis plants worth estimated €200,000

Gardaí­have arrested four men following a seizure of an estimated €200,000 of cannabis plants.

Gardaí discovered the plants after carrying out searches in Castlebar, Co Mayo, Nenagh, Co Tipperary, and Dundalk, Co Louth.

The men aged between 29 and 45 have been detained at various Garda stations under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.