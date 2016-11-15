Gardaí seize 96 puppies illegally bound for the UK

The Garda has seized 96 puppies from two individuals attempting to bring the animals illegally into the UK.

The puppies were shipped from Dublin Port on Monday but were discovered as part of Operation Delphin, which is a collaboration between a number of animal welfare groups, Stena Line, the Garda, and customs and tax authorities in Ireland and the UK.

Operation Delphin was introduced to bring an end to the illegal puppy trade into the UK from Ireland.

In a statement, the Dublin Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (DSPCA) said it was “delighted” with the seizure. The case is just one of many which have been discovered following intelligence led investigations.

“The puppies have been returned to Ireland and are now in the care of the DSPCA,” it said. “Several of the puppies are ill and are undergoing veterinary treatment in the DSPCA shelter in Rathfarnham.”

None of the puppies have been made available for adoption or for reservation at present.

The DSPCA failure to comply with regulations “will result in seizure of the animals and prosecution”.