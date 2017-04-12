Gardaí seek public’s help in locating missing Dublin teenager

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 14-year-old boy missing from his home Raheny, north Dublin.

David Cregan was last seen in Raheny Village with his mother at about 9pm last Friday, according to gardaí. He is described as having red hair, being 5 feet 5 inches tall and of thin build.

He was last ween wearing a black jumper, black trousers, black Adidas runners and sunglasses.

Gardaí are concerned for the teenager’s welfare and have asked anyone with information to contact Raheny Garda station (01 6664300), the Garda confidential line (1800 666111) or any Garda station.