Gardaí seek information as injured man found in Swords

Gardaí are trying to identify a man who was found injured in an underground car park in Swords in the early hours of Tuesday morning .

The man was discovered in the car park at Carnegie Court Apartments at about 5.50am.

He was taken to Beaumont Hospital, where he in a serious condition.

The man, believed to be in his late 30s or early 40s, has brown hair and is of medium build.

He wearing a white Slazenger T-shirt, navy track suit bottoms and black Skecher trainers.

Gardaí have yet to identify the man. It is not known at this stage how he sustained the injury.

Gardaí are appealing for any persons who were in the area of Carnegie Court Apartments on North Street, Swords between the hours of 10pm on Monday nd 6am on Tuesday to contact them at Swords Garda station 6664700, or the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111, or any Garda station.