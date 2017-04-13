Gardaí seek four people in relation to 1998 disappearance of Fiona Sinnott

Gardaí have renewed a public appeal for information on the disappearance of Fiona Sinnott almost two decades ago.

Ms Sinnott was 19 when last seen on the night of Sunday, February 8th, 1998.

She had been socialising at Butler’s pub in Broadway, Co Wexford, with friends and she left at about midnight.

Gardaí said a motorist saw a male and a female on the roadway at the nearby Kisha Cross at around that time. There were reported to be two males in their late teens or early 20s nearby, yet none of those four people have ever come forward. Gardaí are anxious to trace their whereabouts.

They have also appealed to “anyone who was in the vicinity who did not, or could not, come forward at the time” to make contact.

To date, investigators have conducted 459 inquiries and taken 355 statements without a breakthrough.

On Thursday, gardaí issued a statement thanking the public for their assistance following a recent CrimeCall appeal and said they were “actively progressing” the investigation.

Ms Sinnott lived with her 11-month-old baby daughter at a cottage in Ballyhitt, Broadway, and had been looking forward to celebrating the child’s first birthday.

Her disappearance was initially treated as a missing-person case until being upgraded to a murder inquiry in 2005.