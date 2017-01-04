Gardaí search for man after armed robbery in Co Kildare shop

Gardaí are searching for a man who threatened staff in a Co Kildare shop with a knife on Tuesday before escaping with cash.

The robbery took place at a shop on the main street of Celbridge at about 5pm.

The lone man entered the shop with what was described by witnesses as a knife. He threatened staff and ordered them into the back office.

He demanded they open the safe and took the contents as well as the wallets of staff members.

No arrests have been made but Garda investigations continue.

Anyone with information can contact Celbridge Garda station on 01 628 8222.