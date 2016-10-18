Gardaí search 20 Dublin premises in organised crime investigation

Some 20 premises in Dublin have been searched by gardaí as part of a targeted search operation into organised crime activity and suspected laundering of proceeds.

At about 10am on Tuesday, officers attached to the Criminal Assets Bureau and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime bureau began searches in 20 premises in the Dublin area.

The searches were carried out in a number of private homes as well as a number of commercial premises connected with the motor trade.

The search operation is part of an ongoing multi-agency investigation, including the involvement of the Special Crime Task Force, into serious organised criminal activity in the Dublin region and the suspected laundering of the proceeds of such criminality.

The operation is currently ongoing.