Gardaí recover two Audis and a boat in Co Meath operation

Gardaí in Co Meath have recovered two cars, a rigid inflatable boat and three ride-on lawnmowers as part of an investigation into organised crime in the eastern region.

During a search of a house in Rassilagh, Oldcastle, on Tuesday, gardaí discovered a 2015 Audi A5, a 2010 Audi A4 estate, the boat and outboard motor, the lawnmowers as well as a regular lawnmower and power tools.

The property is believed to have been stolen during burglaries in the midlands, particularly in counties Meath and Westmeath.

One man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and was detained at Kells Garda station.