Gardaí question woman (20s) over stabbing of Reece Cullen

A woman was arrested on Sunday as part of the Garda investigation into the fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Reece Cullen in Dublin.

The woman, aged in her 20s, was questioned by gardaí in relation to the incident, which took place at Kilclare Crescent, Jobstown, Tallaght at about 3 pm on Thursday.

She was later released and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), according to gardaí.

Sunday’s arrest is the second so far in relation to the attack. On Friday morning, a male teenager was detained by gardaí in the Tallaght area.

He was later released without charge and a file will be prepared for the DPP.