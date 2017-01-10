Gardaí question woman (20s) over stabbing of Reece Cullen
Second arrest made in relation to fatal attack on 17-year-old in Tallaght on Thursday
Gardaí at the scene of the fatal stabbing of Reece Cullen (inset) at Kilclare Crescent, Jobstown, Dublin on Thursday. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins
A woman was arrested on Sunday as part of the Garda investigation into the fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Reece Cullen in Dublin.
The woman, aged in her 20s, was questioned by gardaí in relation to the incident, which took place at Kilclare Crescent, Jobstown, Tallaght at about 3 pm on Thursday.
She was later released and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), according to gardaí.
Sunday’s arrest is the second so far in relation to the attack. On Friday morning, a male teenager was detained by gardaí in the Tallaght area.
He was later released without charge and a file will be prepared for the DPP.