Gardaí issue new appeal over dismembered man

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses who could help them establish the last movements of a 36-year-old man whose dismembered body was found at a waste recycling plant in west Dublin more than two years ago.

Mark Burke disappeared on July 28th, 2014, and his partial remains, identified through DNA profiling, were found at Thornton’s recycling plant on Killeen Road in Ballyfermot three days later, on July 31st.

Searches over the following days located about 60 per cent of his body, but key parts - teeth, face and internal organs - were never found.

An inquest last year heard that tools has been used to dismember his remains.

Burke had been living at Bentley House, Dún Laoghaire, until a short time before his death.

Gardaí said the last confirmed sighting of him was on Corrig Avenue in Dún Laoghaire, close to the District Courthouse, on Monday July 28th, 2014, at 2.30pm.

A Garda spokesman said that, as far as gardaí have been able to establish, he was homeless at the time of his death.

Lines of investigation

In a statement on Monday, gardaí said they had pursued more than 600 lines of investigation to establish how, where, when and why Burke died, but the mystery remained unsolved.

The new appeal is focused on the Dún Laoghaire area, where the local man was last seen and best known.

“There is a period of up to 80 hours for which Mark’s movements are unknown.

“Investigating gardaí now wish to establish Mark’s movements during this period of time.

“Mark was known to frequent the Dundrum and Dún Laoghaire areas,” said the spokesman.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who knew Burke or who may have seen or spoken to him between 2.30pm on July 28th and July 31st, 2014, to contact them at Ballyfermot Garda station on 01666-7200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111 or any Garda station.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gardaí are also appealing to anyone who may have any information, “no matter what it is, in relation to the last movements of Mark, particularly whose company he may have been in during this period, and anything that may assist the investigation in determining how Mark came to his death”, the spokesman added.