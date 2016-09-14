Gardaí investigating alleged car-jacking in north Dublin

A single vehicle crash occurred in Swords, Co Dublin, at about 5.30am on Wednesday morning.

According to gardaí, a female passenger (36) was sitting in the back seat when they arrived on the scene near a roundabout on the R132 at Lissenhall, Co Dublin.

The woman told them her vehicle had been hijacked and that the car had been crashed by the hijacker.

She alleged the person then fled the scene.

The woman claimed she was stopped at traffic lights on the Clonshaugh Road when an unknown male forced his way into her vehicle, punching her a number of times and forcing her into the back seat while he drove off in the vehicle.

The incident is being investigated by gardaí in Coolock.