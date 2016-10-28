Gardaí investigating after shots fired at car in Swords

Gardaí are appealing for information after a number of shots were fired at a car in Swords on Friday.

The incident occurred just after 7pm in Rathbeale Crescent, Swords.

There was one man in the car at the time but he escaped uninjured. The man is understood to be known to gardaí.

The car, which was a black Audi, sped from the scene before it was located on fire at the back of Dublin Airport some time later.

A spokesman for the Garda said no firearms had been recovered. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Garda.