Gardaí investigate Triad link to €250,000 Cork drugs haul

Gardaí in Co Cork have arrested three men for questioning after uncovering a cannabis grow-house with plants worth a potential €250,000 which they believe is being operated by a Chinese Triad gang.

Detectives in Fermoy found the grow-house when they raided an old Victorian house on the Rathhealy Road in the town yesterday evening and found over 300 cannabis plants in the building.

The plants were being grown in one room and a second room had also been converted and was ready for use with a full lighting, heating and hydroponic system to cultivate the plants.

The grow-house was discovered on Rathhealy Road in Fermoy. Photograph: Google Maps

Gardaí arrested three foreign nationals at the house for questioning about the grow-house operation which Garda sources described as “highly sophisticated and well planned.”

The three, a 56-year-old Serbian-born man with New Zealand citizenship, a 39-year-old Malaysian man and 50-year-old Hong Kong-born man with British citizenship were arrested at the scene.

They are being held under Section 2 of the Drugs Trafficking Act which allows gardaí detain suspects for up to seven days before they have to be charged or released without charge.

The British passport holder is being held in Cobh Garda Station, the Malaysian national is being held at Mallow Garda Station and the New Zealand passport holder is being held at Fermoy Garda Station.

Gardaí believe that the grow-house was in operation for around a month and a number of plants have been sent to the Forensic Science Ireland Laboratory in Dublin for analysis.

Gardaí said that the house was a standalone property and had not been recently occupied and was ideally suited to the grow-house operation as it looked derelict with overgrown trees and bushes. “It’s a standalone house - it looks pretty derelict with an overgrown garden and quite innocuous and you would never suspect that there this type of activity going on there,” said one source.

Officers carried out the raid at 6pm on Saturday but Garda technical experts are continuing to examine the scene on Sunday and a major operation is underway to remove the plants.

Detectives believe that the discovery fits in with a pattern of other grow-houses in semi-derelict properties run by a Chinese Triad gang.