Gardaí investigate ‘suspicious’ death of man in Waterford flat

Gardaí are appealing for information from the public following the suspicious death of a man found in an apartment block in Waterford city on Wednesday morning.

A report was made to Waterford garda station at about 9.30am and emergency services immediately attended the scene at Wellington Street, which is close to the station in the Ballybricken area of the city.

There gardaí found the body of a man whom they have yet to formally identify but believe is not originally from Ireland.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body remains in the apartment block, at Wellington Square apartments, pending the completion of a forensic examination of the area by members of the Garda Technical Bureau.

Gardaí said they are treating the death as “suspicious” and will make a decision on whether to upgrade the status of their investigation, or otherwise, when they receive the results of a post-mortem examination due to be carried out Thursday at University Hospital Waterford.

An appeal for information is being held by gardaí at the scene on Wednesday afternoon.

“There are issues regarding identification and that’s part of the appeal,” a garda spokesman said.